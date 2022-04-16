Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?
Report: Twins’ Byron Buxton Will Likely Miss a Week After Right Knee Injury

Byron Buxton reportedly will not miss significant time after injuring his knee in the Twins’ game against the Red Sox on Friday. The centerfielder did not have any structural damage in his right knee and will most likely require him to be off for roughly one week, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

Buxton hit a pop fly double to left field that fell between two Boston players. After making the hit, he slid into second base and immediately felt something wrong. Once Buxton crossed the base, he was clearly experiencing pain in his right knee.

Buxton hit the ground with his hand before standing to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. Injuries have played a big factor in Buxton’s career. 

In the last several seasons, he has faced several injuries, including a fractured left hand after being hit by a pitch, a right hip strain from running the bases, left shoulder issues from hitting the outfield wall in Miami and a variety of groin, thumb, big toe, migraine and wrist issues.

During the offseason, Buxton agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract with Minnesota. In Buxton’s first three games with the Twins, he has recorded three homers, three doubles and stole one base. 

