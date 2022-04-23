White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball for an obscene gesture he made towards fans in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Anderson has appealed the suspension.

During the first game of Wednesday’s double-header between the Guardians and the White Sox, a Cleveland fan made a comment to Anderson, who proceeded to flash his middle finger at the fan.

“Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions towards fans during Chicago’s game on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland,” the release from Major League Baseball read.

“The suspension of Anderson had been scheduled to be served [Friday night], when the White Sox open a three-game series at Target Field in Minnesota. However, Anderson has elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete,” the statement continued.

Anderson batted first and started at shortstop in Friday night’s 2–1 loss to the Twins. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

