Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Jackie Robinson’s Bat From 1949 All-Star Game Receives Over $1 Million in Auction

On the heels of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut, a storied piece of memorabilia dating back to the Hall of Famer’s first All-Star Game has found a new home.

Sports memorabilia company Hunt Auctions purchased Robinson’s bat from the 1949 MLB All-Star Game in Brooklyn for a staggering $1.08 million at an auction on Saturday, according to ESPN. An offer of $1 million or more is considered a rarity in the sports collectible marketplace.

The bat also came with a letter of authenticity from Robinson’s wife, Rachel, which read: “The bat has been in the Robinson family archives since the day it was first used by Jackie.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Robinson made his All-Star debut two years after his historic major league debut on April 15, 1947. The Dodgers legend started at second base for the National League and recorded one hit in four at-bats, and scored three runs in an 11-7 loss; Robinson won his first and only NL MVP at the end of that season.

David Hunt, the president of Hunt Auction, issued a statement praising the bat’s historical significance following the historic acquisition. 

“The direct provenance from Rachel Robinson and the added historical significance of the 1949 All-Star Game being played in Brooklyn place this example at the pinnacle of Jackie game bats,” he said.

While the final price of Robinson’s bat places it in rare company, the collectible is not the most expensive baseball bat ever sold at auction. The record belongs to the bat used by Babe Ruth for his first Yankee Stadium home run in 1923, which sold for $1.265 million in 2019.

More MLB Coverage:
• The Complicated Legacy of Jackie Robinson’s Dodgers Debut
Never-Before-Seen Photos of Jackie Robinson from 1956
• The Long Autumn of Jackie Robinson

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Joel Embiid with his hands on his knees.
NBA

Embiid Could Return to 76ers for Game 3 vs. Heat, per Report

The Philadelphia center needs to clear concussion protocol before attempting to play.

By Daniel Chavkin
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Connor Heyward
NFL

Steelers Draft Brother of Cameron Heyward With Sixth-Round Pick

Pittsburgh brought in another player with family ties.

By Daniel Chavkin
Anthony Ratliff-Williams catches a pass for the Houston Gamblers
Extra Mustard

Watch: USFL’s Gamblers Score Wild Touchdown After Fumble

Anthony Ratliff-Williams didn't try to score this way.

By Daniel Chavkin
Max Mitchell speaks to the media at the combine.
Extra Mustard

Max Mitchell Receives Draft-Day Phone Call From Familiar Name

It wasn't Joe Douglas on the other end of the call.

By Daniel Chavkin
ER200028
Boxing

Taylor Edges Serrano To Remain Undisputed After Historic Match at MSG

Katie Taylor remained the lightweight champ in the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

By Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
NFL

Chicago Bears Agree to Release QB Nick Foles, per Reports

After failing to negotiate a trade, the Bears decided to cut the former Super Bowl MVP after two seasons.

By SI Staff
ER109705
Boxing

Taylor-Serrano Bout Again Proves Women’s Boxing on the Rise

Will we see a rematch between the two lightweights? That remains to be seen, but we will again see women’s boxing headline a top card.

By Chris Mannix