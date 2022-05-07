Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Umpire Apologizes for Controversial Ejection of Madison Bumgarner

Dan Bellino, the first-base umpire in the Diamondbacks’ matchup with the Marlins on Wednesday, took some heat after he tossed Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner during a tense exchange in the first inning.

Bellino issued an apology Friday for his actions in that game.

Wednesday’s matchup was paused in the first inning to allow for Bellino to dole out a routine check for sticky substances. During the exchange, it appeared that the four-time All-Star sarcastically told Bellino to take his “f—--- time”. After that moment, Bumgarner was ejected and was furious.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

On Friday, Bellino said he felt remorse, citing a piece of advice he learned 15 years go when he started his MLB career. “I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row … I fell short of those expectations this week,” Bellino said. “While I can’t go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize.”

Bellino reportedly received punishment for his actions, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

YOU MAY LIKE

Snoop Dogg performs at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Extra Mustard

Snoop Dogg Buys Ownership Stake of Big3 Team Bivouac

The legendary rapper and PayPal co-founder Ken Howery are the latest ownership group to buy in to the Big3.

By Daniel Chavkin
Candace Parker
WNBA

Candace Parker Says She Is Entering 2022 Season ‘As If It Is Her Last’

The six-time WNBA All-Star says she is still unsure as to what the future holds.

By Wilton Jackson
joel-embiid-mask
NBA

Joel Embiid Cleared to Return for Game 3 vs. Heat

The MVP candidate has not played since suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion on April 28 against the Raptors.

By Jelani Scott
Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant speaks with the media at the combine.
Extra Mustard

Seahawks Draftee Coby Bryant Will Wear Kobe’s No. 8 in NFL

The cornerback from Cincinnati is named after the late NBA Hall of Famer.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 11, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; An NCAA logo flag at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College

Tennessee Governor Signs Collegiate Transgender Athlete Ban

The bill was signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, and will go into effect July 1.

By Associated Press
Kyle Hamilton hold up his new Ravens jersey at the NFL draft.
NFL

Ravens GM Did Not Expect Kyle Hamilton to Be Available

Eric DeCosta explained why the Ravens draft didn’t play out as he expected.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Marcus Crowley (24) runs upfield during Ohio State's first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
College Football

OSU RB Marcus Crowley to Medically Retire, Ryan Day Says

Day said the running back suffered another “significant injury.”

By Wilton Jackson
Charles-Oliveira-ufc-269
MMA

Oliveira Misses Weight, Ruled Ineligible for Lightweight Title

The fight will still go on, but the reigning lightweight champion will be ineligible for the crown in Saturday night’s title fight with Justin Gaethje.

By Mike McDaniel