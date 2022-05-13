Mets catcher James McCann underwent X-rays on Friday morning that revealed a fractured left hamate bone in his left wrist, the team announced.

McCann will undergo surgery on the fracture and is expected to miss six weeks. He was placed on the 10-day injured list.

McCann was held out of the lineup earlier this week in back-to-back games due to wrist soreness and told the media on Thursday that it was normal wear-and-tear and that he expected to be back in the lineup on Friday night. However, McCann’s X-rays prior to the game revealed a more serious injury than was initially expected.

Despite the fast start to the season for the Mets, McCann has struggled offensively through the first month of the season. He’s batting just .196 with one home run and six runs batted in.

Although McCann has started out slow offensively, the Mets will miss the defense of their starting catcher as he leaves a significant void behind the plate.

The team will fill the void with a combination of catcher Patrick Mazeika, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, and Tomás Nido, who started the Mets game on Friday against the Mariners.

More MLB Coverage: