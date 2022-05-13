Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

James McCann Out With Broken Bone in Wrist, Mets Announce

Mets catcher James McCann underwent X-rays on Friday morning that revealed a fractured left hamate bone in his left wrist, the team announced.

McCann will undergo surgery on the fracture and is expected to miss six weeks. He was placed on the 10-day injured list.

McCann was held out of the lineup earlier this week in back-to-back games due to wrist soreness and told the media on Thursday that it was normal wear-and-tear and that he expected to be back in the lineup on Friday night. However, McCann’s X-rays prior to the game revealed a more serious injury than was initially expected.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite the fast start to the season for the Mets, McCann has struggled offensively through the first month of the season. He’s batting just .196 with one home run and six runs batted in.

Although McCann has started out slow offensively, the Mets will miss the defense of their starting catcher as he leaves a significant void behind the plate. 

The team will fill the void with a combination of catcher Patrick Mazeika, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, and Tomás Nido, who started the Mets game on Friday against the Mariners.

More MLB Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

March 26, 2022: New LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly watches his team compete during the first week of spring football practice at the LSU Charles McClendon Practice Facility in Baton Rouge, LA.
College Football

Former LSU Star Tyrann Mathieu Praises New Coach Brian Kelly

The three-time Pro Bowler said Kelly “is cooler than most people give him credit for. He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart.”

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards to Falcons

Las Vegas has now parted ways with its top five picks from the 2020 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Rob Gronkowski runs with a ball for the Buccaneers.
NFL

Todd Bowles Confirms There Is No Timetable for Rob Gronkowski

The veteran tight end is currently a free agent.

By Daniel Chavkin
Robinson Canó flips his bat after a home run against the Padres.
MLB

Robinson Canó Signs Major League Deal With Padres

He was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier this month.

By Dan Lyons
Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
Play
NFL

Jarvis Landry Confirms He’s Signing With Saints

New Orleans added another top receiver to its roster ahead of the season.

By Wilton Jackson
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amir Khan celebrates after defeating Luis Collazo (not pictured) during their fight at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing

Ex-Lightweight Champion Amir Khan Retires At 35

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist compiled a 34-6 record in his 17-year professional career.

By Associated Press