Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Robinson Canó Signs Major League Deal With Padres

After being officially released by the Mets earlier in the week, Robinson Canó has a new home in Major League Baseball. The 39-year-old second baseman will sign with the Padres, the team announced Friday.

Canó, coming off of a full-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, struggled mightily to start the year with New York. In 43 plate appearances with the team, he batted just .195 with one home run and three RBIs. He was designated for assignment when MLB rosters were pared down earlier in the month.

The Mets still owe Canó nearly $45 million on his contract over the next two years. The Padres have the opportunity to sign him for just $700,000, the league minimum, for the remainder of 2022.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Two big spenders in recent years, the Mets and Padres are both in the heat of the playoff race early in the 2022 season. New York leads the NL East by 6.5 games at 22–11, while San Diego is 20–12, a game back of the Dodgers in the NL West.

Canó will get his first shot against his former club on June 6, when the Mets travel to San Diego for a three-game series.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
New York Mets
New York Mets
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
Play
NFL

Jarvis Landry Confirms He’s Signing With Saints

New Orleans added another top receiver to its roster ahead of the season.

By Wilton Jackson
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amir Khan celebrates after defeating Luis Collazo (not pictured) during their fight at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing

Ex-Lightweight Champion Amir Khan Retires At 35

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist compiled a 34-6 record in his 17-year professional career.

By Associated Press
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Gleyber Torres Looks Better Than Ever

By Matt Martell
Kumar Rocker pitches for Vanderbilt.
MLB

Kumar Rocker Signs With Frontier League Club After Fall Out With Mets

The 22-year-old is re-entering the MLB draft this summer.

By Daniel Chavkin
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

Malik Willis Clears the Air on Tannehill’s ‘Mentor’ Comments

“We chopped it up… It was never anything negative. Ryan [Tannehill] is a good dude… Everything is cool.”

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 12, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) during qualifying for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Play
NASCAR

NASCAR’s Austin Dillon Announces New Reality TV Series on USA Network

The new original series will give a behind-the-scenes look into the Daytona 500 winner’s life with his family and friends.

By Madeline Coleman