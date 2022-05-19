Skip to main content
Twins Pitcher Chris Paddack Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced pitcher Chris Paddack recently had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, ending his season. The Athletic’s Dan Hayes was the first to report.

On May 10, Minnesota put Paddack on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, then transferred him to the 60-day injured list just two days later.

Paddack was part of a big trade between the Padres and Twins right before the season began. San Diego sent Paddack and Emilio Pagan to Minnesota in exchange for pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

The Twins were hoping Paddack could get back to form with a change of scenery, and he was on his way to potentially doing so. After a rough 2021, where he pitched to a 5.07 ERA, Paddack had compiled a 4.03 ERA in just 22.1 innings with Minnesota to begin the season.

While the 26-year-old will not be able to help the Twins compete this year, he is still under contract for two more seasons through arbitration. Assuming his recovery goes well, Paddack should be ready to rejoin the Twins rotation early next year.

