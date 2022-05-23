In the aftermath of MLB’s decision to fine Josh Donaldson and suspend him one game for comments made during a game on May 21, a league spokesman has issued a statement explaining the league’s investigation into and subsequent action against the Yankees third baseman.

Donaldson, 36, received the penalties Monday following an incident with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who is Black, during which he referred to the 28-year-old as “Jackie.” In a statement obtained by The Athletic’s James Fegan, Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the league completed an investigation into the matter and confirmed the findings warranted swift punishment.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field,” Hill said. “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

Hill also confirmed Donaldson has elected to appeal his one-game suspension, which was set to take effect Monday night for the Yankees’s home tilt against the Orioles. The discipline “will be held in abeyance until the process is complete,” he noted.

Donaldson and Anderson’s Saturday altercation occurred in the midst of a bench-clearing dust-up, sparked by an argument between the veteran slugger and Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal at home plate. Both players were previously involved in a similar incident on May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field following a spat between the two in the first inning.

