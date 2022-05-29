Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki left Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays after being struck in the neck by a warm-up pitch in the third inning. Suzuki needed to be assisted off the field by trainers and underwent tests at a local hospital, where he was deemed healthy enough to return home.

Suzuki said on Sunday that he lost consciousness after the pitch hit him, but that he feels fine now and is only experiencing general soreness, according to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. He was diagnosed with a neck contusion.

Suzuki was catching warm-up pitches from starter Michael Lorenzen when a ball bounced in the dirt, deflected upward and hit him in the neck. The 38-year-old was replaced by Max Stassi after the incident.

Suzuki is in his second season with the Angels and 16th big-league season. He previously has played for the A’s, Twins, Braves and Nationals.

