Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Angels Catcher Kurt Suzuki Hit With Warm-Up Pitch, Exits With Neck Contusion

Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki left Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays after being struck in the neck by a warm-up pitch in the third inning. Suzuki needed to be assisted off the field by trainers and underwent tests at a local hospital, where he was deemed healthy enough to return home.

Suzuki said on Sunday that he lost consciousness after the pitch hit him, but that he feels fine now and is only experiencing general soreness, according to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. He was diagnosed with a neck contusion.

Suzuki was catching warm-up pitches from starter Michael Lorenzen when a ball bounced in the dirt, deflected upward and hit him in the neck. The 38-year-old was replaced by Max Stassi after the incident.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Suzuki is in his second season with the Angels and 16th big-league season. He previously has played for the A’s, Twins, Braves and Nationals.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Nottingham Forest celebrate promotion
Soccer

Nottingham Forest Wins Promotion Playoff, Returns to Premier League

The side joins Fulham and Bournemouth as Championship clubs promoted to the top flight.

By Associated Press
Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Advances to Quarterfinals at French Open

The 18-year-old cruised to a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Sergio Perez wins 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Perez Makes F1 History, Leclerc Misses Podium: Three Monaco Takeaways

Heavy rain and red flags put a timer on the Monaco Grand Prix, throwing the greatest day in racing for a loop.

By Madeline Coleman
monaco-grand-prix
Play
Formula1

Sergio Perez Becomes First Mexican Driver to Win Monaco Grand Prix

Pérez earned his third career F1 victory Sunday.

By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban.
College Football

Tuskegee Coach Says He Received Death Threats Over Nick Saban Comments

Reginald Ruffin suggested Alabama schedule games against HBCU schools.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mike Breen announces a game for ESPN.
NBA

Breen Won’t Call Celtics-Heat Game 7 Due to COVID-19, per Report

Mark Jones will take his place for the winner-take-all matchup.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sadio Mané celebrating Liverpool’s FA Cup win
Soccer

Reports: Sadio Mane Expected to Leave Liverpool

The Senegalese star won a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy in six seasons with Liverpool.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds stares into the distance.
MLB

Video of Tommy Pham Slapping Joc Pederson Has Leaked

The Reds outfielder got suspended three games for the incident.

By Daniel Chavkin