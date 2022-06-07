Skip to main content
Astros’ 2017 World Series Banner Has ‘Disappeared’, per Report

The Astros’ 2017 World Series banner outside of Minute Maid Park has reportedly gone missing.

In a video posted by Houston’s KHOU 11 on Sunday, the banner representing the team’s most recent World Series title that should be above the 2018 Division Series Champions banner is not located on the flag pole.

The organization said that it would not be posting any footage from the surveillance camera as it begins investigating the incident. The Astros told KPRC 2 on Monday that the banner is missing due to weather conditions.

The missing banner represents a World Series win that is often seen as highly controversial. After Houston beat Dodgers in seven games, MLB later investigated the team and discovered that the Astros used technology to steal signs during the 2017 season, a practice that allegedly stretched into the postseason. The 2019 discovery has led to hostility towards the team from opposing fans.

It is unknown at this time if the organization plans to replace the missing banner any time soon.

