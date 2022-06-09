Skip to main content
New York Mets Are Explosive at the Plate this Season, and the Improvements Are Paying Off
Source: Mets Ace Max Scherzer Nearing Return From Injury, Throwing Bullpen Sessions

The Mets have been on a roll through the season’s first two-plus months, currently holding the largest lead of any division leader in the National League. They might be welcoming a key piece back sometime soon.

Starting pitcher Max Scherzer has begun throwing bullpen sessions recently while rehabbing in Florida, sources told Pat Ragazzo. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been out since May 19 with a strained oblique and was initially given a six- to eight-week timetable to return.

Scherzer is said to be progressing ahead of schedule and could begin a rehab assignment as early as late next week. To this point, his bullpen has been “low intensity.” If the 37-year-old continues along with this progression, he could make his way back to the team by early July.

In eight starts before getting injured, Scherzer posted a 5–1 record with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings. The Mets are 13–7 since his last outing on May 18, and have won nine of their last 13 games.

For more Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets.

