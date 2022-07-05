Skip to main content
Four People Treated at Hospital for ‘Bullet Fragment’ Wounds After A’s Postgame Fireworks Show

The Oakland Police Department is investigating “firearm related injuries” after several fans were struck by bullet fragments at the 7000 block of Coliseum Way on Monday night. Police were notified of “a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark” following the A’s postgame fireworks show.

Law enforcement located three fans that were struck “by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.” The release said a fourth person walked into a local hospital later, and the four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The A’s played the Blue Jays at home Monday night on the Fourth of July. The news of the incident comes at the heels of a mass shooting that occurred in a suburb of Chicago that left at least six dead and dozens injured

