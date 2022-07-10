Tigers OF Robbie Grossman’s MLB-record Errorless Games Streak Ends

Entering Sunday’s Tigers-White Sox game on Sunday, Detroit outfielder Robbie Grossman hadn’t committed an error in more than four years.

That streak ended in the eighth inning Sunday when Grossman misplayed a fly ball hit to left field by Chicago outfielder Luis Robert.

With that, Grossman’s 440-game errorless streak—the longest in MLB history by a position player—was halted. It was the first error he’d committed since June 13, 2018, when he was a member of the Twins. He then played two errorless seasons with the Athletics before joining the Tigers in 2021.

Grossman’s error would’ve been the third out of the inning. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the White Sox rallied for two runs after the miscue, and Chicago beat Detroit, 4–2.

“It’s a play that has to be made,” Grossman told Bally Sports Detroit after the game. “I’ll make it next time.”

Grossman eclipsed the previous record of 400 errorless games by a position player, set by Nick Markakis from 2012 to ’15 with the Orioles and Braves, on May 11.

