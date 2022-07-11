Skip to main content
Robinson Canó Acquired by Braves From Padres, per Report

The Padres have traded second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal to the Braves, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien. The Mets are paying $20.25 million of his $24 million salary and the Mariners are chipping in $3.75 million to cover the rest.

The Mariners traded the veteran to the Mets in December 2018 and he was there until he was released on May 8. Five days later, he signed with the Padres but struggled in San Diego before being sent down to Triple A. For both the Mets and Padres in 2022, he’s batting .149 (11-for-74) with one home run in 24 games. 

While in the minors for San Diego’s Triple A affiliate in El Paso, however, he hit .333 (32-for-96) with five doubles and three home runs. 

The low-risk move could end up with Canó on the major league roster sooner rather than later. Atlanta recently lost second baseman Ozzie Albies to a foot injury. Canó could be a part of another World Series run for the reigning champs if the new squad rejuvenates him. The Braves (52–35) are just 1.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East.

