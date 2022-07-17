Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Orioles Take Jackson Holliday With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

Another second generation baseball prospect is entering MLB.

Seven time All-Star Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson Holliday, is headed to the Orioles with pick No. 1 in the 2022 MLB Draft.

In his 15-year career, Matt Holliday played for four different teams, mainly the Cardinals and Rockies, and hit 316 home runs with an .889 OPS. He is currently a volunteer assistant coach for Oklahoma State’s baseball team, mainly working with offensive development and outfield play.

Jackson is a high school shortstop out of Stillwater, Oklahoma who is committed to play at Oklahoma State with his father if he chooses not to sign. The Cowboys’ head baseball coach is Josh Holliday, Jackson’s uncle and Matt’s older brother.

MLB.com’s No. 2 overall prospect, who hits lefty and throws righty, accumulated a .686 batting average with 17 home runs as a senior in high school.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Now that he is officially an MLB draft pick, Holliday joins a growing list of second-generation players to enter the league. Al Leiter’s son Jack and Dusty Baker’s son Darren both played in the Future’s Game on Saturday, while Andruw Jones’s son Druw is the only prospect ranked higher in the draft per MLB.com.

The Orioles earned this top pick after finishing the 2021 season with a 52–110 record, tied with the Diamondbacks for the worst in baseball. Since Baltimore had the worst 2020 record, they “won” the tiebreaker over Arizona for the No. 1 pick.

This year marks the fourth straight season where Baltimore had a top-five pick, including their second No. 1 overall pick. In 2019, the Orioles selected catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State, who became MLB’s top prospect before getting called up to the majors earlier this season.

However, the stretch of top five picks will likely end this year. Baltimore has surprised baseball with a solid first half, entering the All-Star break with a 46–46 record, their best record this late in a season since 2017.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles

YOU MAY LIKE

kumar rocker
MLB

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

For the second time in four years, the Orioles have the first pick in the draft.

By Nick Selbe24 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Portland Trail Blazers pose for photos after winning the NBA Summer League Championship game by defeating the New York Knicks 85-77 at Thomas & Mack Center. Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Trail Blazers Beat Knicks to Claim NBA Summer League Title

Portland defeated New York on Sunday to win its second Summer League championship since 2017.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Former Lions tight end Orson Charles looks on during a preseason matchup against the Ravens.
NFL

Ex-NFL Tight End Allegedly Pulls Gun on Off-Duty Officers in Tampa

The 31-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning for his involvement in the incident.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Jeremy Sochan walks across the stage after being selected No. 9 by the Spurs in the NBA draft.
Extra Mustard

Spurs Rookie Takes a Shot at Westbrook, Instantly Regrets It

During a game for the cameras, San Antonio’s first-round draft pick took a jab at the Lakers point guard.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Jeter Downs (20) hits a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Homer at Yankee Stadium

The rookie shortstop stole the show at his namesake’s old stomping grounds on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
lebron curry
Extra Mustard

Curry, LeBron React to Kid’s ’Night-Night’ Taunt

Curry’s impact on the game extends to on-court celebrations, too.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel (5) catches a fly ball hit by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso during the first inning of a game.
MLB

Cubs Allow Run to Score, Fail to Record Out in Rundown Blunder

This couldn’t have gone much worse.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
Leandro Cedeno
MLB

Diamondbacks Prospect Crushes 527-Foot Homer in Minor League Game

Leandro Cedeno hit the towering shot Saturday night in Amarillo, Texas.

By Thomas Neumann7 hours ago