Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Buck Showalter Shares Updated Plan for Jacob deGrom’s Return

Jacob deGrom is close to returning to action, but the Mets are still acting cautiously with their ace. After mild shoulder soreness pushed deGrom’s sim game back to Friday, Mets manager Buck Showalter said deGrom probably needs at least one more rehab start before returning.

“He’s going to pitch again, try to get him up where, when he comes back, [he can throw] the innings that he’s capable of going,” Showalter said. “I think it would be good for Jake to get that, mentally, emotionally behind him too.”

The Mets diagnosed deGrom with a stress reaction in his throwing shoulder, forcing the pitcher to miss the entire first half of the regular season. Including his elbow injury from last year, deGrom hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since July 7, 2021.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

deGrom has made three rehab starts thus far, one with AAA Syracuse and two with single-A Port St. Lucie. In those starts, deGrom has allowed just five hits and one unearned run in 8.2 total innings.

“It hasn’t been that much fun,” deGrom said last Thursday after his most recent rehab start, via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “I’m trying to stick to the process. I want to be up there helping the [Mets].”

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A basketball with the NCAA logo on it
College Basketball

Washington State–Idaho MBB Series Dating Back to 1906 to End

The nation’s longest continuous men’s basketball series will end this upcoming season.

By Mike McDaniel25 minutes ago
patrick-mahomes-super-bowl-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Mahomes Reacts to Massive Recent Quarterback Contracts

The Chiefs’ star is happy for other NFL players getting lucrative deals this offseason.

By Wilton Jackson32 minutes ago
The Fox logo outside a studio for the Super Bowl in Miami.
Media

ESPN’s Jason Benetti in Talks to Be No. 2 Fox CFB Announcer, per Report

Fox is reportedly looking to add a big name to its college football team.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Sweden-Belgium-Euros
Play
Soccer

Sweden Into Women’s Euros Semis on Stoppage-Time Winner

Linda Sembrandt was the hero and booked a semifinal date vs. host England at the Women’s European Championship.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

Rays’ Wander Franco Had $650k in Jewelry Stolen From Car

The items were stolen from the Tampa Bay shortstop while he was away on rehab assignment in Florida.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher speaks at SEC media days
Play
College Football

Fisher, Harsin Controversies Unlikely to Go Away Soon

The Texas A&M and Auburn coaches dominated offseason chatter in the SEC.

By Richard Johnson1 hour ago
Now former WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania.
Play
Wrestling

WWE’s Vince McMahon Announces Retirement

The longtime WWE CEO has been embroiled in scandal amid reports that he paid millions in hush money to women who have accused him of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

By Dan Lyons2 hours ago
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook shoots a ball while Pacers center Myles Turner is defending.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers–Pacers Westbrook Trade ‘Currently Dead

Los Angeles and Indiana had reportedly discussed a three-player deal involving the Lakers point guard.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago