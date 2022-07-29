Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Ahead of Trade Deadline: ‘I’m With the Angels Right Now’

On the heels of multiple reports concerning his future with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani reiterated his commitment to the club following Thursday’s loss to the Rangers.

The two-way star’s name has been involved in numerous trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, the latest of which came Thursday from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman who reported the Angels are listening to offers for the 28-year-old for the first time. Heyman’s report came two days after The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden reported the Mets general manager Billy Eppler contacted the club on Ohtani, but L.A. made it clear it had no interest in moving the reigning AL MVP.

When asked if he wants to stay in Anaheim past Tuesday’s deadline, Ohtani chose to focus less on the unknown and more on his goal of being the best player and teammate he can possibly be.

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” he said via translator Ippei Mizuhara, per ESPN. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

To this point, there has been zero traction on a possible deal and, as Heyman relayed in his report, rival GMs believe it’s a major long shot that the Angels will sign off on a blockbuster deal. However, as is often the case for players of Ohtani’s ilk, teams will still attempt to see if they can pry the two-time All-Star away and sign him long-term before he hits free agency after the 2023 season.

On the year, Ohtani is 9-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 17 starts. At the plate, he is slashing .254/.349/.486 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI. 

The Angels are currently in second-to-last place in the AL West with a 42–57 record.

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels

YOU MAY LIKE

England and Germany meet for the Women’s European title
Play
Soccer

England, Germany Make for a Fitting, Festive Women’s Euro Final

All of the ingredients are in place for a sensational conclusion to a watershed Women’s European Championship in England.

By Avi Creditor12 minutes ago
Injured Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young works out on a side field during day two of training camp.
NFL

Rivera: Young Will Probably ‘Miss a Little Bit of Time’

The defensive end suffered a torn ACL last season causing him to end his season after just nine games.

By Madison Williams45 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson looks down during Browns practice.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Suspension Decision Won’t Come This Week

Retired judge Sue L. Robinson is not expected to reach a decision on Friday.

By Associated Press55 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Fantasy

Early-Round Fantasy Football Draft Strategies, Explained

Plus, a preview of the AFC South, where the Colts are clear favorites, and a roundup of training camp news and notes from the past week.

By Kyle Wood56 minutes ago
John Madden EA Madden NFL 23 Cover
Extra Mustard

Madden Hotline Fields Over 1,000 Complaints About Ratings

Fans, or even NFL players, can call the number to argue why a certain player’s rating should be adjusted.

By Madison Williams59 minutes ago
New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson
Play
Fantasy

Rhamondre Stevenson, Chris Olave Among 2022 Deep Sleepers

These 10 players, likely to go in the 10th round or later, have a chance to outperform their draft position.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Play
NBA

NBA Teams Entering the Danger Zone

​​Predicting which 2022 playoff teams may not be so lucky next season.

By Chris Herring and Rohan Nadkarni1 hour ago
Naasir Cunningham
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite's Tim Fuller Discusses Influx of Top Prospects

OTE signed eight of the top high school prospects in the country this week.

By Jason Jordan1 hour ago