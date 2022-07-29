On the heels of multiple reports concerning his future with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani reiterated his commitment to the club following Thursday’s loss to the Rangers.

The two-way star’s name has been involved in numerous trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, the latest of which came Thursday from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman who reported the Angels are listening to offers for the 28-year-old for the first time. Heyman’s report came two days after The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden reported the Mets general manager Billy Eppler contacted the club on Ohtani, but L.A. made it clear it had no interest in moving the reigning AL MVP.

When asked if he wants to stay in Anaheim past Tuesday’s deadline, Ohtani chose to focus less on the unknown and more on his goal of being the best player and teammate he can possibly be.

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” he said via translator Ippei Mizuhara, per ESPN. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

To this point, there has been zero traction on a possible deal and, as Heyman relayed in his report, rival GMs believe it’s a major long shot that the Angels will sign off on a blockbuster deal. However, as is often the case for players of Ohtani’s ilk, teams will still attempt to see if they can pry the two-time All-Star away and sign him long-term before he hits free agency after the 2023 season.

On the year, Ohtani is 9-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 17 starts. At the plate, he is slashing .254/.349/.486 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI.

The Angels are currently in second-to-last place in the AL West with a 42–57 record.

