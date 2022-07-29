Xander Bogaerts Says Red Sox Will Not Trade Him Before Deadline

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts told The Athletic that he was recently told by the team that he will not be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline despite various rumors that he would be available.

As he continues to play in his 10th season with the Red Sox, the 29-year-old admitted that he feels better learning this news since it’s the first time in his career that he’s been in this uncertain position.

“I don’t want to say relief, but obviously more relaxing,” Bogaerts said. “This is my first time really, really dealing with this. It’s been up and down.”

Bogaerts does have a no-trade clause in his contract meaning he would’ve had a say in where he would’ve ended up if Boston decided to trade him. Even with that power, the shortstop wasn’t ready to leave the only team he’s ever known.

The Red Sox have struggled thus far in the season, and sit at 50–50 as of Thursday night. Bogaerts helped his team to a 4–2 win against the Guardians on Thursday with a three-run home run.

Part of Boston’s struggles this year stem from the multitude of players dealing with injuries. Bogaerts noted how this has been difficult to navigate.

“It has been (challenging),” Bogaerts said. “But we’re professionals in the end. You sign up for this. You have to deal with it. This comes with it. It can be really tough. Some days more than others. (Let’s) get this thing over with and keep rolling with the boys, because I know we have a lot of help coming on the way. That’s like a trade deadline on its own.”

Through 96 games, the shortstop is averaging .318/.393/.463 with eight home runs, 56 runs and 112 hits.

