Blue Jays Acquire Whit Merrifield, Who Couldn’t Play in Canada Due to Vaccination Status
As the trade deadline concluded with a flurry of last-minute deals, the Blue Jays have acquired Whit Merrifield from the Royals.
Kansas City will receive minor league infielder Samad Taylor and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo in exchange.
Merrifield, 33, is a two-time All-Star who’s spent his entire career with the Royals. His offense has regressed a bit this year, as he’s batting .240/.290/.352 with six home runs and 15 stolen bases through 95 games, but he posted a 107 OPS+ in the five seasons prior. He led the league in doubles (42) and stolen bases (40) in 2021.
Merrifield was among the 10 Royals who did not make a recent trip to Toronto due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19. At the time, Merrifield said the only reason he would consider getting the vaccine would be if he were on a team that might play in Canada during the postseason.
“The only reason that I would think about getting (the vaccine) at this point is to go to Canada,” Merrifield said. “That might change down the road. Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes. But as we sit here right now, I’m comfortable with my decision.”
He also added about the vaccine: “what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.”
Later, Merrifield walked back those comments, saying he “poorly articulated” his larger point.
“I’m sorry that I poorly articulated the point I was trying to make,” Merrifield said. “It’s an uncomfortable topic and I started rambling on and trying to make a point about my passion for winning that had no relevance to the topic that was being discussed. For that I am truly sorry.
“I didn’t say people misunderstood it, I poorly articulated the point I was trying to say,” Merrifield said. “If what was standing between me and the playoffs was this vaccine, I would consider getting it. I didn’t say I would get it for another team, or wouldn’t get it for this team, it was simply a point about showing how much I value playing in the playoffs.”
