Just a day after implying that he was unsure if his health would allow him to return for another year, Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera set the record straight on his plans for 2023, telling the Detroit News that he intends to return for a 21st season.

Cabrera’s confirmation comes after he told reporters Thursday that he was struggling with the physical toll of another year in baseball. At the age of 39, the 12-time All-Star implied that he was dealing with ongoing knee issues that had left him unsure if his body could handle another season.

“I don’t feel well right now,” Cabrera said, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don’t feel really good right now.”

But on Friday, Cabrera made clear that he intends come back for another year and fulfill his contract with the Tigers.

“I’m not going to retire,” he told the News. “Not until after next year when my contract is done. They didn’t understand what I said. No way am I going to quit.”

Cabrera, who has spent the past 15 years in Detroit, was a special selection to this year’s All-Star Game, along with fellow future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in the National League. In 92 games this season, he’s batting .268/.317/.332 with four home runs and 36 RBI.

However, in recent weeks the two-time AL MVP has seen his numbers take a dive. In his last 21 games, the veteran slugger is hitting just .131 with three extra-base hits.

Nevertheless, Cabrera is determined to see out the end of his contract with the Tigers, set to pay him $32 million next season. He will turn 40 next April.

“Next year is going to go way better,” Cabrera told the News. “Next year I’m going to be right there.”

