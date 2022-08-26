Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez is reportedly finalizing a 14-year deal with the team, sources told MLB’s Jesse Sanchez on Friday.

The deal’s specific details have not been released. However, it is reported that the 21-year-old is guaranteed $210 million over the 14 years, and could wind up being worth more than $400 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal also includes both player and team options.

At $210 million guaranteed, the rookie’s reported contract would become the 17th highest in MLB as of right now. According to Sanchez and Passan, however, he stands to earn far more than that based on the maximum value of the deal.

Rodríguez is currently playing on his rookie contract and earns a base salary of $700,000 in 2022. Now, his average salary will be at least $15 million per year, according to the reports.

In just his first year in MLB, Rodríguez has put on a show for baseball fans. He earned All-Star honors this year, and was runner-up to Juan Soto at the Home Run Derby. The Mariners star finished the derby with 81 home runs.

In 108 games this season, Rodríguez is hitting .269/.328/.471 with 20 home runs, 64 RBIs and 64 runs scored.

