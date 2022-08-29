The Diamondbacks are calling up their top prospect, outfielder Corbin Carroll on Monday from Triple-A Reno, according to a report from Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

Carroll, 22 was the No. 16 pick in the 2019 draft, and is considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball. He enters Monday as baseball’s No. 3 prospect, per MLB rankings.

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league baseball season, Carroll missed most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

However, 2022 has proven to be a pivotal year for Carroll, who started the year in Double-A with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Carroll has hit .307 with 24 home runs and 62 RBIs combined in Double-A and Triple-A in 2022.

“He’s clearly gone to Triple-A and gotten acclimated very quickly,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Sunday. “At the end of the day, he has played in 130 minor league games. I would be hard pressed to go back and find a player who has probably climbed through the system as a high school kid on the precipice of the big leagues,” he added.

The Diamondbacks are 59–67 and currently in fourth place in the National League West, but Carroll being called up will add intrigue to the final month of the season in Arizona.

