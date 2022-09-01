Yankees to Call Up No. 2 Prospect Oswald Peraza to MLB, per Report

The Yankees are promoting shortstop Oswald Peraza to the major league club as a member of their September call-ups, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Major League rules stipulate that rosters can expand by two players on Sept. 1, and Peraza is slated to occupy one of those two additional spots on the roster.

Peraza is the No. 2 prospect in the organization according to Baseball America, and is considered to be a significant part of the team’s future in the middle of the infield.

Peraza ranks just behind Double A Somerset shortstop Anthony Volpe, who is also a prominent infield piece for New York.

General Manager Brian Cashman was asked last week why Peraza had not been promoted yet.

“There hasn’t been a lane yet for, ‘Hey, this opportunity has opened up and does he fit this category?’ The answer hasn’t been yes for that yet,” Cashman said.

Peraza was frequently mentioned as a potential player who could be moved in prospect-centric trade packages at the trade deadline. However, Cashman and the rest of the front office refused to include the shortstop in potential trade packages.

Peraza has hit .258 in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 18 home runs and 49 RBI in 427 plate appearances this season.

More MLB Coverage: