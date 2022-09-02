Tigers’ Meadows Opens Up About ‘Struggling With My Mental Health’

Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows shared a message on social media Friday detailing the ongoing mental and physical health challenges he has endured throughout the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old has been away from Detroit since June 17 after first testing positive for COVID-19 before eventually landing on the 10-day injured list with strains in both of his Achilles tendons shortly after clearing protocol. Meadows, who also missed extended time early in the season due to a case of vertigo, last played for Detroit on June 15.

After calling the season an “unfortunate struggle with a series of injuries and illness” to begin his statement, Meadows opened up about how his mental health has played a role in his extended off-field absence and the personal work he has done while away from the team.

“What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game that I love so much,” Meadows said. “I’ve been dealing with this privately with a great team of professionals, but I need to continue to put in the hard work off the field towards feeling mentally healthy.”

Meadows went on to share that he has returned to the clubhouse as he continues his latest rehab but is unsure when he will return to playing. He concluded the note by expressing he hopes his story helps at least one person who may be dealing with their own mental health challenges.

“While I’ve been back in the clubhouse the past few weeks, and plan to remain with the club through the end of season, I am still not ready to return to the field,” he said. “I am so grateful for my family, my teammates, and the Tigers organization for supporting me through this. I can’t do this alone, and I hope in sharing my experience I can touch at least one person who might be going through their own struggles and encourage them to reach out to someone for help.”

Meadows, a 2019 All-Star and the ninth pick in the 2013 MLB draft, arrived to the Tigers from the Rays just before Opening Day in a trade for shortshop Isaac Paredes. He has been limited to just 36 games with the team this year, and is batting .250 with six doubles and two triples.

As Meadows presses forward on his road to recovery, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch offered his public support for the promising five-year veteran while talking to reporters Friday afternoon.

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of him,” Hinch said, per Mlive.com. “It’s not easy as an athlete, as a competitor, to admit when you need help outside the normal scope of baseball.

“Maybe there’s one kid out there, a teammate, an ex-teammate, someone around the league who is struggling on their own … Austin’s chosen to help others while helping himself in getting to the next step in his recovery.”