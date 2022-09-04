After recording a no-hitter through eight scoreless innings against the Twins, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease entered the ninth poised to make history ... and fell just short.

The 26-year-old right-hander had put on a show in front of the Chicago faithful for much of the night, but fell just short of a no-no after AL batting leader Luis Arraez spoiled his bid on the Twins’ last gasp for redemption. Arraez blasted a single into the gap with two outs to erase Cease’s no-no in heartbreaking fashion.

Despite missing out on the chance to etch his name in the record book, Cease managed to recover and struck out Kyle Garlick for his seventh K of the night to secure a complete game shutout and a 13—0 win for Chicago.

Cease’s brush with history comes amid a promising stretch he earned AL Pitcher of the Month honors in June and July. On the season, Cease, who was snubbed of an All-Star Game appearance, has recorded a 2.13 ERA with 197 strikeouts and a 13–6 record in 156 innings pitched across 27 games.

With the win, the White Sox (67–66) are now within 2.5 games of the first-place Guardians (68–62) and a game behind the Twins (67–64) for second place in a tight American League Central race.

More MLB Coverage: