White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Announces He Is Stepping Down

White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he is officially stepping down due to multiple health reasons.

La Russa has not managed the team since August with what he described as updating a pacemaker that he had installed in February. However, the veteran manager explains that while he was sidelined, the doctors discovered a different health issue that he did not disclose. La Russa said while these health concerns haven’t impacted his ability to manage, they do hinder his ability to return.

“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” he said in a statement.

Additionally, La Russa acknowledged that he was disappointed in his time as Chicago’s manager.

“I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support,” he said. “Our record is proof. I didn’t do my job.”

Under La Russa, Chicago went 172–149, winning the AL Central in 2021 but missing the playoffs this season

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MLB Coverage: