White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to retire after the MLB season ends on Wednesday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. La Russa has been dealing with health issues since the end of August and hasn’t returned to the bench since.

Chicago hired La Russa in 2020, and despite winning the AL Central in 2021, the team disappointed more often than it succeeded under the manager. Chicago was bounced in the 2021 playoffs in four games by the Astros. Then, as heavy favorites to win the AL Central this year, the White Sox will miss the playoffs and are fighting just to finish with a .500 record.

During his time with the White Sox, the Hall of Fame manager has been subject to criticism due to strategic mistakes that went viral. Chicago fans were not shy in sharing their opinion of La Russa as manager, often booing him during losses this year.

La Russa, 77, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, having managed three World Series champions—two with the Cardinals and one with the Athletics. He came out of retirement to manage the White Sox for the second time in his career.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been managing the team in La Russa’s place for the past month and likely will get consideration for the full-time role. Nightingale mentions Bruce Bochy, Joe Espada, George Lombard, Mike Shildt and Carlos Beltrán as other possible candidates for the position.

