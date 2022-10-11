Yankees’ Division Series Roster Has Three Notable Absences

The Yankees released their American League Division Series roster on Tuesday, and three major names aren’t listed: DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross and Oswald Peraza.

YES Network’s Jack Curry reported Effross, who was expected to be a linchpin reliever for the team, is excluded because he needs Tommy John surgery. He’s just the latest in New York’s bullpen to be sidelined with an injury this season. Clay Holmes (shoulder strain) and Wandy Peralta (back) are both returning for the ALDS series against the Guardians.

However, pitchers Zack Britton (on 60-day IL for shoulder fatigue), Chad Green (Tommy John surgery), Michael King (elbow fracture) and Ron Marinaccio are all excluded from the roster as well, as is Aroldis Chapman after his unexcused absence from the team.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu has been dealing with a lingering foot injury and has been limited since August. The infielder did participate in Monday’s workout, but Aaron Boone said LeMahieu looked “compromised.”

Peraza has been trying to make his case after being called up back in September, going .306/.404/.429 through his first 53 plate appearances. And even though the 22-year-old hit his first MLB homer last week, it doesn’t seem to be enough, for now, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa being the starter and a slew of other players on the active roster.

