Yankees Postpone Thursday Playoff Game Against Guardians

After the Yankees defeated the Guardians 4–1 in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night, Game 2 was scheduled to take place on Thursday in the Bronx.

But with the weather forecast looking rough in the Northeast on Thursday, the game has been postponed to Friday afternoon.

“Major League Baseball has announced that tonight’s ALDS Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians at Yankee Stadium will not be played this evening due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather,” the release read. “The game will be played tomorrow, Friday, October 14, at 1:07 p.m.”

The news released from the Yankees noted that tickets from Game 2’s originally scheduled time of Thursday night will be valid for Friday afternoon’s contest.

