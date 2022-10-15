Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints

The Dodgers and Padres encountered an unexpected dilemma Friday prior to meeting in San Diego for Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

Players and coaches from both teams took the field at Petco Park pregame and discovered MLB broadcast partner Fox situated cameras in each dugout for the contest. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Padres’ camera was placed on the “far end down the first base line,” while the visiting Dodgers had one stationed in their noticeably smaller dugout “by the entrance where it would’ve blocked the view from the bench.”

Padres star Manny Machado, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third baseman Justin Turner and pitching coach Mark Prior were among those who complained about the issue, per the Times. Eventually, the complaints led to the removal of both TV cameras which were then placed in their traditional spot in the photographer wells next to the dugouts.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shared a photo of both spots on social media to give fans at home an idea of exactly why both clubs took issue with the cameras. For what it’s worth, the Times reported the network positioned the cameras in those spots because officials didn’t want to block the view of fans for the Padres’ first playoff game with a crowd since 2006.

