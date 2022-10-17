The Guardians entered Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night looking to eliminate the 99-win Yankees from the postseason.

Trailing 3–1 in the fourth inning, Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor hit a solo home run off New York ace Gerrit Cole to cut the Guardians’ deficit to one.

It was an important home run and Naylor knew it, so he made sure to rub Cole’s face in it as he rounded the bases.

When Naylor saw the ball go over the fence as he rounded first base, he looked in Cole’s direction and started doing a “rocking the baby” celebration.

Why?

Well, according to Cleveland pitcher Triston McKenzie, it’s apparently because Naylor calls opposing pitchers his “son” after he hits home runs off of them. McKenzie broke the origin of the celebration to MLB.com’s Mandy Bell earlier this month.

“Nayls, when he hits homer off people, he calls them son. Hence the rocking the baby as he rounds the bases,” McKenzie said.

The blatant disrespect of Naylor was on full display, and the viral taunt will make for interesting fodder heading into Monday’s Game 5 after New York ended up winning on Sunday, 4–2.

