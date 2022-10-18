Somebody cue the Jeopardy! music.

With the Yankees and Guardians set to play a win-or-go-home Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, rain over New York has delayed first pitch. Monday night’s game was officially delayed due to the weather. Both teams met with the umpiring crew and league officials sometime after 8:15 p.m. ET to discuss options, with the belief being that the rain will clear up around 9 p.m. and enable the game to begin shortly afterward, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

New York was able to force Game 5 after beating Cleveland, 4–2, in Game 4 on Sunday night in Cleveland. The Yankees jumped out to a 3–0 lead through the first two innings, which was all the run support Gerrit Cole and the New York bullpen needed. Cole turned in a much-needed strong start and one of his best postseason outings in a Yankees uniform, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

The bullpen delivered two no-hit, shutout innings from there, bouncing back from Game 3’s meltdown in which Cleveland scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 6–5.

Monday’s scheduled starters are Aaron Civale for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees.

