In Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins launched a three-run homer into left center to break a 1–1 tie, igniting the home crowd at Citizens Bank Park before spiking his bat to the ground in celebration.

Fast-forward to Friday night. In Game 3 of the NLCS, in a 1–1 game in the fourth inning, Phillies shortstop Jean Segura stepped into the batter’s box after committing an error on a potential inning-ending double-play ball. On a breaking pitch low and away, Segura slapped a two-run single the other way. Once the ball left the infield and fell to the outfield grass, he made like his teammate Hoskins and spiked his bat into the ground in euphoria.

After splitting the first two games of the series in San Diego, the Phillies are looking to take control of the series against the Padres in Philadelphia. Segura understood the importance of the base hit, and made sure to pay homage to Hoskins’s viral celebration in the process.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies