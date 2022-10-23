It’s been 18 years since the 2004 Red Sox became the only team in MLB history to overcome a 3–0 series deficit in the postseason when Boston beat the Yankees in the ALCS. The Red Sox went on to sweep the Cardinals in the World Series to win their first championship in 86 years.

Fast forward to 2022, and the Yankees find themselves in a similar predicament, down 0–3 in the ALCS. The Astros have dominated the series and have put the 99-win Yankees on the brink of elimination.

Ahead of Sunday night’s pivotal Game 4 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the New York clubhouse is looking for any extra motivation it can find as the franchise attempts to turn the series around.

In fact, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Chad Bohling, the team’s mental skills coach, sent around highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox to the team this morning. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez even FaceTimed Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz into Boone’s office pregame.

Clearly, Bohlin is trying to channel motivation from the players to spurn a 3–0 series comeback of their own. However, the Yankees being the losing team in that 2004 ALCS makes the motivational tactic a bit counterintuitive. Does the New York clubhouse believe they can make a comeback like the Red Sox did? Or will the clubhouse simply be reminded of franchise failures of the past?

Either way, New York will need all the help it can get tonight to avoid elimination. The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the hill, while the Astros will counter with Lance McCullers Jr. as they look to return to the World Series for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

