Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponed After Weather Delays

The Yankees and Guardians will have to wait a little bit longer to decide their divisional series after multiple rain delays led to the postponement of Monday night’s game at Yankee Stadium.

MLB officials issued a statement announcing the decision and that Game 5 of the ALDS has been rescheduled to 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The announcement came in at 9:36 p.m. ET, over two hours after the game’s expected 7:07 p.m. start time.

“Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow,” the statement read.

Monday’s decision comes after rain over New York City delayed first pitch shortly before the game was set to begin. Initially, the matchup was delayed due to the weather, allowing both teams to meet with the umpiring crew and league officials to discuss options. Prior to the game being called off, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reported the sides met sometime after 8:15 p.m. with the belief that the rain would clear up around 9 p.m barring any unforeseen changes.

The Yankees were able to force Game 5 after beating the Guardians, 4–2, in Game 4 on Sunday night in Cleveland. Led by a standout effort from Gerrit Cole, New York’s bullpen bounced back from Game 3’s meltdown in which the Guardians scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 6–5.

