The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday.

Both the Astros and Phillies won their respective league pennants on Sunday afternoon, with Philadelphia beating San Diego in five games, while Houston swept New York.

The Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009, while the Astros are representing the American League for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

The full schedule of the World Series can be found below:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if necessary)

All games will be broadcast on Fox TV and ESPN Radio.

More MLB Coverage: