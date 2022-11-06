Astros Players Swarm Dusty Baker After He Captures First World Series Title
The Astros won their first World Series title since 2017 on Saturday night, as they defeated the Phillies 4–1 in Game 6 to win the series 4–2.
While the moment was incredibly special to the Astros players, it may have been even more meaningful to manager Dusty Baker.
The 73-year-old Baker has spent 25 seasons as an MLB manager, but had never won a World Series title. He has a career .539 win percentage as a coach and including this year, had won a league pennant three times. But Baker was still searching for that illustrious world championship.
On Saturday, after a long, long wait, Baker finally reached the pinnacle of the sport. His players didn’t take that lightly.
The Astros players swarmed Baker, chanting “Dusty, Dusty, Dusty” in a moment that he will likely never forget.
