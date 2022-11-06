The Astros won their first World Series title since 2017 on Saturday night, as they defeated the Phillies 4–1 in Game 6 to win the series 4–2.

While the moment was incredibly special to the Astros players, it may have been even more meaningful to manager Dusty Baker.

The 73-year-old Baker has spent 25 seasons as an MLB manager, but had never won a World Series title. He has a career .539 win percentage as a coach and including this year, had won a league pennant three times. But Baker was still searching for that illustrious world championship.

On Saturday, after a long, long wait, Baker finally reached the pinnacle of the sport. His players didn’t take that lightly.

The Astros players swarmed Baker, chanting “Dusty, Dusty, Dusty” in a moment that he will likely never forget.

