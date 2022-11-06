Yordan Álvarez may have provided the championship-winning blast for Houston on Saturday night.

With the Astros trailing 1–0 in bottom of the sixth inning and runners on the corners with one out during Game 6 of the World Series, Houston left fielder Yordan Álvarez stepped into the batter’s box and launched a 2–1 fastball beyond the batter’s eye in center field. The 450-foot moonshot gave the Astros a 3–1 lead and sent the home crowd at Minute Maid Park into a frenzy.

The home run moved the Astros into prime position for their first World Series title since 2017.

