Dusty Baker on Astros Contract: ‘We’re Working on It’

After winning his first World Series as a manager, the Astros’ Dusty Baker is ready to return for the 2023 season.

Although nothing is official yet, the Astros manager told MLB’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that the team is working on a contract extension with him, which would mark his 26th year as an MLB manager.

“We’re working on it,” Baker said.

Rumors circulated about whether the 73-year-old would retire after finally winning his first World Series ring, but it sounds like Baker is only just getting started.

“I always said if I win one, I wanted two,” Baker said. “I’m going to try to keep my word. I like to keep my word, especially like this. This was as much fun as I’ve had ever. I had forgotten about how much fun the ticker-tape parade was because it’s been 40 years since the last one I went to, and what it means to me and my family and the city of Houston.”

Baker won one World Series as a player with the Dodgers in 1981.

In his three seasons thus far with the Astros, Baker has led the team to back-to-back World Series appearances, and to the ALCS in 2020.

