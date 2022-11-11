Clayton Kershaw Is ‘Nearing’ New Deal With Dodgers, per Report

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is reportedly close to reaching a one-year deal with the Dodgers, sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Thursday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has played his entire 15-year career with the Dodgers. If the deal is reached, then Kershaw will spend at least one more year in Los Angeles.

Kershaw signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2022 season back in March, and it ended up working in the Dodgers’ favor. That contract was worth $17 million, but it’s unknown what his potential 2023 contract will be worth.

The 34-year-old earned his ninth All-Star honor in the 2022 season, and even started the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

In 22 game starts, Kershaw tallied a 12–3 winning record with a 2.28 ERA through 126.1 innings pitched.

The left-handed pitcher had 137 strikeouts this last season, and he even broke the franchise record for most strikeouts in his career back on April 30. He now has 2,807 strikeouts in his career.

