Next March’s World Baseball Classic just got a lot more interesting.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani, the most versatile player in Major League Baseball, has committed to playing for Japan in the latest edition of the premier event. Ohtani announced his commitment decision to play in the Classic on his personal Instagram page on Thursday.

“Looking forward for the opportunity to face the best players around the world and to be able to play in front of Japanese fans for the first time in over 5 years!!” Ohtani wrote.

Japan is part of Pool B in the tournament and will play its opening round and quarterfinal games at the Tokyo Dome, which will give Ohtani a chance to play in front of his hometown crowd.

The World Baseball Classic runs from March 8 to 21 and will be played in Taichung, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan, Phoenix, Ariz. and Miami, Florida.

Ohtani enjoyed a very successful individual 2022 season despite the lack of the Angels’ team success. He hit .273 at the plate with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs, while also going 15–9 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts over 166.0 innings pitched.

Ohtani lost out on the American League Cy Young to Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, but is running neck-and-neck with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for American League MVP.

More MLB Coverage: