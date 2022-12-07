Though slugger Aaron Judge is slated to return to the Yankees after reportedly agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract, two other teams were vying for the 2022 American League MVP.

The Giants were always in the mix for the three-time Silver Slugger, with NJ.com’s Randy Miller reporting in October the team would “spend whatever it takes” for Judge and would not underbid. However, a dark horse reportedly emerged in the final hours of the 30-year-old’s free agency: the Padres.

There are conflicting reports as to whether San Diego was able to make a formal offer to Judge. According to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, San Diego was prepared to offer a deal worth more than the $360 million Judge agreed to with New York. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Judge flew to San Diego to decide whether he’d sign with the Yankees, Padres or Giants. The team met with the outfielder on Tuesday night at Petco Park in a last-ditch effort, but per The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, San Diego never had the chance to make a formal offer.

The rest is history, of course, as Judge decided to return to the franchise that saw him break the AL’s single-season home run record in 2022.

The Padres’ potential bid has not been disclosed, and though it is reported it was more lucrative than New York’s, Judge’s new contract makes him the third highest-compensated player in MLB. However, his new contract distinguishes him as the position player with the highest average annual value.