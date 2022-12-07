As rumors continue to swirl linking the Giants to superstar slugger Aaron Judge, San Francisco made an actual move Tuesday to bolster their outfield.

The Giants have signed veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger to a three-year contract, the team announced Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report news of the deal. The contract will be worth $43.5 million with an opt-out clause after the 2024 season, per The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal.

Haniger, who turns 32 in December, was limited to just 57 games last season but has been productive when able to stay in the lineup. He made the American League All-Star team in 2018 and hit 39 home runs with an .803 OPS in 2021. He played right field exclusively last season but also has experience in center field and left. Haniger has posted a wRC+ of 107 or better in each of his last five seasons.

San Francisco’s acquisition of Haniger does not preclude the team from also signing Judge, per Passan, as the team has been pursuing both players all offseason.