Braves Acquire Relief Pitcher Joe Jimenez in Trade With Tigers
On the same day that free agent closer Kenley Jansen—who saved 41 games for Atlanta last season—signed with the Red Sox, the Braves made a move to bolster the back end of their bullpen by trading for former All-Star Joe Jiménez from the Tigers.
The Braves announced the move on Wednesday evening. Atlanta sends a pair of minor leaguers, outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and pitcher Jake Higginbotham, to Detroit.
Jiménez, who turns 28 in January, has spent his entire career with the Tigers, making the All-Star team in 2018. Over 62 games last year, he went 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA. He’s made at least 50 appearances in each of the past four 162-game seasons, and he averages over 11 strikeouts per nine innings for his career. He is set to become a free agent following the ’23 season.
Jiménez has just 20 career saves, and he’s likely slated for a setup role in Atlanta, given the presence of Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias has primarily closed throughout his career and pitched in non-save situations behind Jansen after he was traded to the Braves from the Angels.