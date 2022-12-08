On the same day that free agent closer Kenley Jansen—who saved 41 games for Atlanta last season—signed with the Red Sox, the Braves made a move to bolster the back end of their bullpen by trading for former All-Star Joe Jiménez from the Tigers.

The Braves announced the move on Wednesday evening. Atlanta sends a pair of minor leaguers, outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and pitcher Jake Higginbotham, to Detroit.

Jiménez, who turns 28 in January, has spent his entire career with the Tigers, making the All-Star team in 2018. Over 62 games last year, he went 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA. He’s made at least 50 appearances in each of the past four 162-game seasons, and he averages over 11 strikeouts per nine innings for his career. He is set to become a free agent following the ’23 season.

Jiménez has just 20 career saves, and he’s likely slated for a setup role in Atlanta, given the presence of Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias has primarily closed throughout his career and pitched in non-save situations behind Jansen after he was traded to the Braves from the Angels.