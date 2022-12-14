Where Carlos Correa’s Contract Ranks Among Shortstops All-Time

The best shortstop on the market is going to the Giants, and, as expected, he wasn’t cheap. Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a massive 13-year deal worth $350 million to leave the Twins, and with the new deal, he reached a payday never before seen by someone at his position

Correa’s deal has the highest-value among shortstop contracts in MLB history. His new deal eclipsed Francisco Lindor’s 10-year deal worth $341 million, but his average doesn’t quite measure up to Lindor or others, ranking sixth in average annual value.

The two-time All Star started his professional career with the Astros after getting selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his professional debut in ’15 and got a World Series win ’17 before signing with the Twins last year.

He opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 in his one season there, and it was good enough to get him the longterm deal he has always wanted.

Here are the largest contracts signed by a shortstop in MLB history:

1. Carlos Correa, 13-year, $350 million

2. Francisco Lindor, 10-year, $341 million

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., 14-year, $340 million

4. Corey Seager, 10-year, $325 million

5. Trea Turner, 11-year, $300 million

6. Xander Bogaerts, 11-year, $280 million

7. Alex Rodriguez, 10-year, $275 millon

8. Alex Rodriguez, 10-year, $252 million

9. Derek Jeter, 10-year, $189 million

10. Wander Franco, 11-year, $182 million