Free agent Carlos Correa has found a new home with the Giants, agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 milion contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. He was one of the biggest names in MLB’s 2022 free agency pool following a season that saw him slash .291/.366/.467. The shortstop joined the Twins before the season after the Astros did not offer him a long-term deal. Now with San Francisco, he’ll look to once again help his team make a splash in the playoff picture after missing the ’22 postseason for just the second time in his career.

The Giants add Correa after making an unsuccessful push to sign Aaron Judge this offseason. The team has also reached agreements with free agents Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea, and retained outfielder Joc Pederson.

The 28-year-old Correa made his major league debut in June 2015 with Houston, where he spent seven seasons. During his time with the Astros, the two-time All-Star won the 2017 World Series and emerged as a key piece in the team’s American League dominance. The 2021 Gold Glove recipient’s impact on rosters has not gone unnoticed by others—or by himself, as he recently compared himself to a Dior item in an iconic metaphor.

“When I go to the mall, and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it,” Correa said, via Fox 9 Sports in September. “I ask how much it costs, and I buy it. So, if you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here, and if they want my product, they just have got to come get it.”