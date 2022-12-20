The Padres' offseason offensive upgrade continues.

San Diego has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran utilityman Matt Carpenter with a player option for 2024, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

According to Cassavell, Carpenter "will play something of a utility role in San Diego," serving as a first baseman, left fielder, right fielder, designated hitter, second baseman, and third baseman at times.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Carpenter is guaranteed $12 million, and can potentially make as much as $21 million with his option and incentives.

Last year, Carpenter underwent something of a career renaissance with the Yankees. In 47 games in the Bronx, the then-36-year-old slashed .305/.412/.727, hitting 15 home runs and driving in 37 runs.

Carpenter spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cardinals, where he was a three-time All-Star and a key contributor on several contending teams in St. Louis. In 2013, he hit .318, led the league in runs, hits, and doubles, and finished fourth in NL MVP voting. In 2015 he cracked a league-leading 44 doubles and finished 12th, and in 2018 he hit 36 home runs and finished ninth.

The Padres, one of baseball's biggest-spending teams in recent years, have continued their aggressive approach to free agency in 2022. Most notably, San Diego signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal.

Last season, the Padres finished 89–73, upsetting the Mets and Dodgers in the playoffs before falling to the Phillies in the NLCS.