After losing Carlos Correa abruptly to the Mets, the Giants rebounded by bringing in a different Scott Boras client.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports San Francisco is signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract. The deal has a player opt-out following year one, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

A former all-star in 2017, Conforto missed all of last year as a free agent after suffering a shoulder injury in the offseason that required surgery. Conforto had previously spent his entire career with the Mets, totaling over an .800 OPS four times since 2015. However, in his last full season in 2021, Conforto slashed .232/.344/.384 prior to entering free agency last offseason.

Conforto joins Mitch Haniger, Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski as outfielders in the Giants lineup.The veteran is looking for a bounce back season after missing last year, and could re-enter free agency for the third straight season next year if he has a strong season.