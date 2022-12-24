The Phillies reportedly inked their latest free agent on Friday after agreeing to terms with eight-time All-Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal is reportedly for one year and will net the 14-year veteran $10 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Kimbrel, 34, will reportedly head to Philadelphia after spending last season with the Dodgers following a trade that brought him from the White Sox in exchange for All-Star outfielder A.J. Pollock in April. He appeared in 63 games, recording a 6–7 record with 72 strikeouts, 22 saves and a 3.75 ERA.

Although he was removed as L.A.’s closer in September following a subpar stretch, Kimbrel figures to add a reliable arm to the Phillies lineup as the reigning National League champions look to fill voids left by the departure of relievers David Robertson to the Mets and Zach Eflin to the Rays.

Kimbrel will now join a bullpen that also includes Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Connor Brogdon and fellow free-agent signee Matt Strahm. If he re-takes his previous role as a closer, Kimbrel will have the opportunity to add to his 394 career saves, which ranked seventh in MLB history; he would need 29 to pass former Phillies closer Billy Wagner (422).

Prior to his time with the Dodgers, Kimbrel played for the Sox and Cubs over the course of three years in Chicago. A free agent signing by the Cubs in 2019, Kimbrel turned in a resurgent season in 2021, recording a .059 ERA with 20 saves en route to earning his eighth career All-Star nod. He was eventually traded to the White Sox 17 days after the All-Star game.

Prior to the move, Kimbrel, the NL’s top closer to begin the ’21 season, appeared in 39 games for the Cubs and recorded a .049 ERA with 23 saves in 36.2 innings pitched (2–3 record). The veteran reliever struggled to produce in his 24 appearances for the White Sox, posting a 5.09 ERA with just one save in 23 IP.

The Phillies mark Kimbrel’s sixth team in his career, a run that has included stops with the Braves, Padres and Red Sox.