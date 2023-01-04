One day after the Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers agreed to a one-year deal to avoid salary arbitration, the two parties have now reportedly agreed upon an 11-year, $331 million deal with Boston, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The third baseman’s deal is now the sixth largest in MLB history in terms of total value. He will earn about $30.09 million per year, which would equate to the 21st-highest annual value in history, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

However, Passan noted that the deal is not complete or official yet since the physical process has not begun. Regardless, though, Devers is expected to stay in Boston long term.

This news comes months after Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the team did not have a Devers trade on its “radar.” Now it looks like a trade won’t be happening in the near future.

The two-time All-Star has played all of his six years in the league with the Red Sox. In his 141 games played last season, Devers totaled 164 hits, 84 runs and 27 home runs. He also averaged .295/.358/.521 last season.